Kim Joo-sam, now 86, was abducted from his North Korean village by South Korean spies in 1956. Photo: Handout
South Korean court finalises US$1 million compensation to man abducted from North 67 years earlier
- The Seoul High Court ruled that the state must pay damages to Kim Joo-sam for its violation of the plaintiff’s ‘fundamental human rights’
- Kim, now 86, was abducted by South Korean spies in 1956 and detained by the military for five years, working without pay
Kim Joo-sam, now 86, was abducted from his North Korean village by South Korean spies in 1956. Photo: Handout