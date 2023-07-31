Kim Joo-sam, now 86, was abducted from his North Korean village by South Korean spies in 1956. Photo: Handout
South Korean court finalises US$1 million compensation to man abducted from North 67 years earlier

  • The Seoul High Court ruled that the state must pay damages to Kim Joo-sam for its violation of the plaintiff’s ‘fundamental human rights’
  • Kim, now 86, was abducted by South Korean spies in 1956 and detained by the military for five years, working without pay

Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 7:25pm, 31 Jul, 2023

