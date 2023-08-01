Rohingya children wait to receive food handouts in Bangladesh. Fearing arbitrary arrest by Indian authorities, some refugees were said to have fled from India to Bangladesh. Photo: AP
India’s treatment of Rohingya Muslims like sending them ‘back into killing field’: rights group
- A report by Fortify Rights, a non-governmental group, said Indian authorities were beating Rohingya refugees, denying them due process rights and indefinitely detaining them
- India’s alleged abuse of Rohingya comes as ‘many politicians over the years have stirred up anti-Rohingya sentiment’, the group adds
