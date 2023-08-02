Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he first learned about the matter in November 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong on MPs’ affair: ‘I should have forced issue sooner’

  • Lee said he considered ‘many factors’ in his handling of the affair between ex-speaker Tan Chuan-jin and MP Cheng Li Hui, including the impact on families and children
  • He said the ruling PAP had ‘taken a hit’ from both the affair and a graft probe involving Transport Minister S. Iswaran, and it would work to ‘uphold standards’ and ‘maintain trust’

Kimberly Lim and Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 1:46pm, 2 Aug, 2023

