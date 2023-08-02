Chris Luxon, a former Air New Zealand CEO, took the National Party’s helm in 2021. Photo: New Zealand Herald
New Zealand opposition party rejects criticism its road plan will lead to Chinese debt trap

  • The National Party has pledged to spend some US$14.6 billion on public infrastructure, including welcoming Chinese cash to build new roads
  • Some New Zealanders accused leader Christopher Luxon of ‘selling’ the country to foreign investors at a time of concerns over Chinese investments in the Pacific

Updated: 6:45pm, 2 Aug, 2023

