The inquiry report asked Canberra to map out “existing exposure to high-risk vendors such as TikTok, WeChat and any similar apps”. Photo: AP
The inquiry report asked Canberra to map out “existing exposure to high-risk vendors such as TikTok, WeChat and any similar apps”. Photo: AP
Australia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Australia mulls banning WeChat from government devices amid ‘national security risks’

  • An inquiry into foreign interference said China-linked apps like WeChat and TikTok could be made to ‘secretly cooperate with Chinese intelligence agencies’
  • WeChat has rejected the findings it is a ‘high-risk’ app, but said it would continue working with Canberra to iron out concerns

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan in Singapore

Updated: 9:30am, 3 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The inquiry report asked Canberra to map out “existing exposure to high-risk vendors such as TikTok, WeChat and any similar apps”. Photo: AP
The inquiry report asked Canberra to map out “existing exposure to high-risk vendors such as TikTok, WeChat and any similar apps”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE