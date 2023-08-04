US President Joe Biden will host Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol at Camp David later this month. Photo: AFP
Japan
Can Japan, South Korea seal ‘historic’ security alliance at US summit amid China, North Korea threat?

  • A formal security alliance between Japan and South Korea may be difficult to conclude, but a pact involving the US ‘would be much easier to achieve’, analysts say
  • While Japan welcomes improved ties with South Korea, questions remain about the sustainability of agreements given previous track record

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 9:30am, 4 Aug, 2023

