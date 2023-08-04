Filipino soldiers stand guard next to US aircraft in Cagayan, Philippines. Beijing’s maritime aggression in the South China Sea has prompted Manila to deepen ties with Washington. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippines hits out at criticism of expanded US bases: ‘not any other countries’ business’
- Defence Secretary Gilbert Teodoro says no nation has the right to question EDCA sites, which are US-managed military bases in the Philippines
- Beijing previously said Manila was ‘stoking the fire’ of regional tension in the resource-rich South China Sea, by expanding the sites
Filipino soldiers stand guard next to US aircraft in Cagayan, Philippines. Beijing’s maritime aggression in the South China Sea has prompted Manila to deepen ties with Washington. Photo: EPA-EFE