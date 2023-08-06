A view of Japan’s crippled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant last month. In the years since the disaster, Japanese policymakers have gone from shunning nuclear to embracing it once again. Photo: Bloomberg
Forget Fukushima, from Japan to India nuclear power is retaking centre stage in the fight against climate change
- China is leading the way, but South Korea, India and Japan are all also on board with the low-carbon energy source’s resurgence
- Some call it ‘grasping at straws’ and nuclear certainly has its problems – but new technologies have restored confidence in the sector somewhat
A view of Japan’s crippled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant last month. In the years since the disaster, Japanese policymakers have gone from shunning nuclear to embracing it once again. Photo: Bloomberg