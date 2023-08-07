Since then, both sides have held multiple rounds of military-level talks to prevent further escalation but failed to make any breakthroughs. Clashes broke out between hundreds of Indian and Chinese forces in December 2022. In February, Jaishankar described the border situation as “dangerous”.

The relationship between the two regional powers suffered a major setback after a deadly skirmish in the disputed Kashmir region killed at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers in 2020. This was the first violent encounter on the border since the 1962 Indo-China war, which was also fought because of historic disagreements over the British-era border.

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday said there had been progress on “five [or] six areas that were very tense”, stressing that talks to ease the deadlock at the frontline were “not halted” and another meeting would be “held soon”.

After the 18th round of a corps commander-level meeting in April, India and China reportedly agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground.

“The fact is that China and India remain locked in a major military stand-off. And, despite the ongoing talks, that stand-off has only solidified,” Brahma Chellaney, a professor of strategic studies at the Delhi-based think tank Center for Policy Research, said on Monday.

While India has said ties cannot be “normal” until there is “peace and tranquillity in border areas”, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated during a July meeting with Jaishankar that the ongoing border stand-off “should not define the overall relations”.

Wang urged Delhi to focus on “common interests” and meet Beijing “halfway” to resolve border issues.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in August 2022. Photo: AP

Last week, the Indian foreign ministry admitted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had discussed the need to “stabilise” bilateral ties on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia in November 2022. The exchange was not disclosed then.

Modi has confirmed his attendance at the Brics summit scheduled for August 22-24 in Johannesburg, South Africa, debunking a report claiming he would take part virtually due to “discomfort” over “China’s dominance” in the emerging economies’ bloc that also includes Brazil, Russia and South Africa.

Xi is also set to attend the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9-10.

“At a time when tens of thousands of troops on each side are facing off on the Himalayan massif, it would be odd if Xi visited Delhi without seeking to defuse the border confrontation,” Chellaney said.

Despite Jaishankar’s comments that talks on defusing tensions would continue, Delhi’s more assertive foreign policy stance is likely to blunt any progress being made.

Alex Stephenson of the United States Institute of Peace, a non-partisan federal institution aimed at promoting conflict resolution, said Delhi’s actions in recent years were “geared towards countering Beijing than engagement” as it deepened ties with Washington and other Indo-Pacific players.

Recent incidents have signalled India’s toughening stance on China. Last month, Delhi expressed support for the Philippines over a 2016 arbitration ruling that rejected Beijing’s “nine-dash line” claims in the South China Sea.

Modi also spoke of “dark clouds of coercion and confrontation” casting a shadow over the region, without overtly naming China, during his address to the US Congress in June.

03:04 Biden, Modi hail new era of US-India ties and tout deals Biden, Modi hail new era of US-India ties and tout deals

India recently signed deals with the United States to boost defence and technology capabilities, while also reinforcing its commitment as a member of the Quad security grouping to preserve a rules-based order in the face of China’s military and economic ambitions.

Jaishankar on Monday said Delhi was also significantly boosting investment in border infrastructure and connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The latter two countries share a border with China.

“When it comes to national security, the quality of the infrastructure is more essential to the effectiveness of deployment,” he said.