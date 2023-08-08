Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was charged in 2018 with 47 counts of corruption, abuse of power and bribery. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia drops lead prosecutor in corruption case of deputy PM Ahmad Zahid, amid fears of political meddling
- Attorney general removes Deputy Public Prosecutor Raja Rozela Raja Toran from the case based on her April application for early retirement
- Raja Rozela’s removal gives a negative perception of judicial freedom in Malaysia and could affect its reputation as a place of business, opposition says
