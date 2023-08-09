Australian soldiers load supplies onto HMAS Adelaide at the Port of Brisbane before departing for Tonga in January 2022, after a volcano eruption. Photo: Australia Defence Force via AP
Australia’s bid to become a ‘multilateral player’ in Indo-Pacific at risk over lack of funding
- More money is needed to provide aid and host events such as climate change conferences, says the aid sector’s top official of a revised foreign aid policy
- Australia’s new strategy also doesn’t offer ‘tangible commitments’ on lifting people out of poverty, and fails to address the lack of real funding growth, experts say
