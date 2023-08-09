Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr has said all reclamation projects in Manila Bay but one have been suspended, days after the United States expressed concerns over the involvement of a Chinese firm and the impact of the activities on the environment. Marcos Jnr did not specify which of the 13 approved projects were put on hold due to problems in executing them. “All are suspended. The reclamation projects are under review except one that has been pushed through since the review was already completed. We saw problems in the implementation,” he said. Calls grow in Philippines for UN to intervene in South China Sea dispute Marcos Jnr also raised fears that the islet-building spree could choke a lot of rivers and wipe out the sea along a popular waterfront promenade in the capital if the projects continued – worries fishing and green groups have long flagged since the scheme to retrieve at least 5,000 hectares of Manila Bay was approved more than a decade ago. Environmental activists have staged protests against the reclamation work by property developers seeking to build islands to house luxury hotels, casinos, restaurants and shopping centres to turn the bay into a gaming tourism hub like Las Vegas and Macau. Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga previously said the initiative brings economic benefit to the country, but later acknowledged its effect on the ecology. She added her department would form a team to conduct the impact assessment of the projects and rope in foreign experts to assist the panel, broadcaster GMA News reported. While successive Philippine administrations have largely remained silent about the environmental risks posed by the coastal development work, Marcos Jnr appears to have swung into action after the US last week voiced disquiet over the projects near its embassy and their ties with China Communications Construction Company – a firm blacklisted by Washington for helping Beijing build and militarise artificial islands in the contested South China Sea . The state-owned entity said that one of its subsidiaries was involved in a project that includes building three artificial islands at the bay near suburban Pasay city in Manila. Several senators have also sought an investigation into the company’s role in the reclamations after maritime tensions between Manila and Beijing soared last weekend following accusations that the Chinese coastguard blasted water cannons at Philippine ships that were on their way to deliver supplies to local troops stationed at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands. That incident sparked a diplomatic war of words between the two sides, with the Chinese embassy in Manila telling the Marcos Jnr administration to “meet Beijing halfway and make joint efforts to start talks on resolving the long-running dispute”. In a veiled swipe at the US, it added the resource-rich waterway is not a “hunting ground for countries outside the region to meddle with, sow discord and provoke conflicts”. On Wednesday, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro by phone to discuss the latest South China Sea spat and reiterated that Washington remains “ironclad” in its commitment to the defence of Manila.