Lawyers in support of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan denounce his arrest during a protest outside the high court in Lahore on Monday. Photo: AFP
Pakistan to dissolve parliament amid fears, uncertainty over freedom and fairness of general election
- Any delay could lead to the polls being conducted in early 2024 instead of November as scheduled
- An election denying former PM Imran Khan a level playing field would yield ‘short-term superficial’ stability that would be ‘illusionary at best’, one analyst says
Lawyers in support of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan denounce his arrest during a protest outside the high court in Lahore on Monday. Photo: AFP