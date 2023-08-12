People protest outside the Chinese consulate in Makati, Metro Manila on August 11 to condemn the water canon incident between China and Philippines Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea. Photo: AFP
Philippine senate steps up bipartisan support for stronger stance against ‘brazen’ China: ‘stop bullying us’
- Public pressure and the Chinese Coast Guard’s actions against Philippine vessels and fishermen have prompted Philippine senators to take a firmer stance
- The senate move is also in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr who has pivoted from China over the South China Sea dispute
