Polls opened in six Malaysian states on Saturday in what may be the first serious political challenge to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is hoping to prove the Malay-Muslim majority has not deserted his unity government. Around 9.7 million people are eligible to vote to choose the next governments for the six states – the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) is seeking to hold Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu in the north, while the government parties dominate Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Selangor. The results of the state contests will have little direct bearing on Anwar’s hold on federal power. But they are seen as a barometer of support for him and his rag-tag administration of political allies and former foes, especially among the Malays who made a significant shift towards the Malay nationalist PN in last November’s general election. Can TikTok dominance give opposition the edge in Malaysia state polls? PN has targeted that Malay base in its campaign strategy, with micro-video sharing platform TikTok a key tool in its outreach to voters in Malay heartland areas. At dozens of campaign stumps and over social media, PN has kept its message simple: Anwar and his unity government consort with corrupt leaders and have failed to rescue Malaysians from soaring living costs and persistent inflation. A recent TikTok live session featuring the controversial chief minister of Kedah, Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, and political commentator Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris – better known as Papagomo – drew more than 62,000 views and 16 million likes. Muhammad Sanusi on Thursday said voters are well acquainted with the “true face” of Anwar, who he said had made countless lofty promises for over two decades to better the lot of all Malaysians. “For twenty-five years he was begging to be made PM. After he was given the mandate, eight months later nothing has happened,” Muhammad Sanusi said at a youth gathering in Kedah. “These six states will become a referendum, a sign … for ‘Papa Non’ and his lackeys to pack up their things in Putrajaya,” he said in a TikTok video of his campaign speech, referring to Anwar and the administrative capital of Putrajaya. Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) and partner Barisan Nasional (BN) are hoping social media uptake does not play out in the polls on Saturday. November’s national election saw Malay voters in the peninsula create a “green wave” – so-called to reflect the party colour of Islamist party PAS – that gave the opposition PN a significant all-Malay minority share of the country’s 222-seat parliament. Anwar has been at the forefront of his administration’s efforts to turn the tide of Malay support in their favour, criss-crossing the country to reach as many Malay-majority areas as possible. At a campaign stop on Friday in his home state of Penang, the prime minister pleaded with Malay voters to give him their support. “Be it an issue involving padi [subsidy], rubber [smallholders], military houses, civil servant salary, [survival of] fishermen, we are trying to maximise improvement within these eight months,” Anwar was quoted as saying by national newswire Bernama. “Imagine we continue to govern for another five years, Insya-Allah Malaysia will become a great nation in Asia.” Anwar’s efforts, however, may not have brought the intended results. Research firm Ilham Centre on Thursday released the findings of a July survey, said just one in four Malays among over 2,400 respondents across the six states said they were satisfied with the prime minister’s performance. Analysts have forecast the outcome of Saturday’s polls to result in the status quo being held, albeit with PN gaining ground in government stronghold states of Penang and Selangor. Independent pollster Merdeka Center said in a survey report on Friday that PH and BN have a task on to convince their core supporters to come out in force if they hope to slow PN’s advances in the country’s two richest states. “Non-Malay voters remained firmly in support of Pakatan Harapan, but questions abound on their turnout rate,” the report said. Malaysia’s unity government ‘won’t erode’ Malay power: DAP’s Anthony Loke Malay voters may seek a new platform to represent their identity politics after roundly rejecting former ruling party and BN linchpin Umno in the November polls, experts say. Despite finishing with just 28 seats, Umno managed to find a way back into government after the king picked Anwar for the top job, on condition that he form a unity government that included both his political allies and adversaries. The Election Commission on Friday said it expected voter turnout to exceed 85 per cent by the time polling closes on Saturday evening.