Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the MADANI Unity Tour lecture in the Sungai Ara neighbourhood. Photo: dpa
Malaysia
As Malaysia state polls shut, low turnout ‘will impact’ Anwar’s unity government

  • Low turnout likely to hurt Anwar’s unity government, experts say, as vote seen by supporters as ‘exercise in futility’
  • Results expected late on Saturday in crucial polls which could see Malay majority reject Anwar and test his ability to see out full term

Joseph Sipalan and Hadi Azmi
Joseph Sipalan and Hadi Azmi

Updated: 7:46pm, 12 Aug, 2023

