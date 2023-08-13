Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, centre, with other leaders including deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, left, after announcing the result of the state election at UMNO headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
Malaysia state polls: Results a ‘huge blow’ for PM Anwar Ibrahim despite apparent status quo, analysts say
- Opposition Perikatan Nasional made significant gains, especially in Selangor and Penang, as Anwar’s bloc lost large tracts of Malay support
- Analysts say the unity government should focus on improving livelihoods, rather than adopting socially conservative policies to win votes
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, centre, with other leaders including deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, left, after announcing the result of the state election at UMNO headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP