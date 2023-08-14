Chan Heng Chee, Singapore’s ambassador-at-large, speaks at a conference organised by the Institute of Policy Studies on August 14, 2023. Photo: Handout
Singapore must be alert to China and US stepping up their ‘battle of narratives’: ex-diplomats

  • Chan Heng Chee, Singapore’s ambassador-at-large, said the city state’s government is constantly vigilant against agents of influence of all countries
  • Her comments come after a recent Washington Post report sparked debate about the purported influence by Chinese entities to sway views in Singapore

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 6:49pm, 14 Aug, 2023

