A Malaysian court on Tuesday dropped four charges of abuse of power by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin , just days after his Perikatan Nasional (PN) opposition reaffirmed its electoral hold over Malay Muslims in state polls. In an immediate response, the Attorney-General’s Chambers said it would appeal the verdict. Muhyiddin rose to the premiership as the Covid-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, before resigning 17 months later amid vicious political infighting. But Malay nationalist parties have regrouped under his leadership, and his PN coalition currently holds 74 out of the 222 seats in parliament. Ethnic Malay voters backed PN in droves in Saturday’s state polls , during which the parties under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ’s unity government lost a significant share of Malay-majority seats, despite retaining control of their stronghold states. On Tuesday, the Kuala Lumpur High Court dropped four charges against Muhyiddin of allegedly using his position as prime minister to obtain bribes from three companies totalling 232.5 million ringgit (US$50.2 million). “The court allows the applicant’s application to strike out all four charges,” High Court judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin was quoted as saying by national newswire Bernama. “With this, the applicant is acquitted and discharged,” he said, adding the charges were vague, flawed and unfounded as they did not specify the details of the alleged offences. Meddling fears as Malaysia drops lead prosecutor in deputy PM’s corruption case The former prime minister said he was vindicated by the high court’s ruling, which proved that he had “not done any wrong” under Malaysian law. “From the beginning, I felt the charges were politically motivated … and it has been proven that these accusations are false,” he said in footage of a news conference outside the court, shared on TikTok , the platform of choice for his PN opposition. “We will continue our work and explain to the public about what has been done by certain parties to persecute me,” he said. Muhyiddin, however, still faces three further corruption charges, including two of money laundering involving 195 million ringgit, and one charge for receiving illegal proceeds of 5 million ringgit. Malaysia’s corruption rating stagnates with many accused leaders still in power Muhyiddin was charged in March for allegedly soliciting bribes and laundering tens of millions of dollars between 2020 and 2022, when his Bersatu party was a key component of the ruling political coalition. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and said then that it was a political ploy “to destroy me, my family and my party”. The charges came after the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission froze Bersatu’s party accounts, following Anwar’s promise of a clean government and a crackdown on blatant abuse of power and corruption that had plagued past administrations. Anwar rose to the premiership last year in November following a racially-charged national election where Malay voters swung towards Muhyiddin’s coalition in a “green wave” – a phenomenon named after the party colour of key PN member PAS . PN further consolidated its hold on the Malay base in Saturday’s contests, winning 60 per cent of the 245 seats up for grabs across six states. Muhyiddin is the second former leader to be charged for corruption after disgraced ex-prime minister Najib Razak , who started serving a 12-year jail sentence last August after failing to overturn his conviction for corruption involving 42 million ringgit linked to a former unit of scandal-tainted state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad .