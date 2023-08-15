Japan would “stick to our resolve to never repeat the tragedy of the war”, Kishida said at a solemn ceremony in a speech that was almost identical to what he read last year.

Kishida, who heads a more liberal faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, sent a masakaki offering to the shrine and spoke at a ceremony at the nearby Budokan Hall to mourn the 2.3 million military personnel who died during the Pacific War, and an estimated 800,000 civilians who were also killed.

Kishida instead stressed the destruction that Japan suffered from the war, including the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, fire bombings across Japan and the bloody ground battle on Okinawa, and the suffering of Japanese people. He said Japan would stick to its postwar peace pledge and would continue to cooperate with the world in solving global issues.

Instead of visiting Yasukuni, which is seen in China and South Korea as a symbol of former Japanese military aggression, Kishida laid flowers at the nearby Chidorigafuchi National Cemetery.

Japan’s emperor also addressed the event, with visitors to the shrine and at the Budokan observing a minute of silence at midday.

People queue up to pay their respects during a visit to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Tuesday to mark the 78th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II in 1945. Photo: AFP

Visitors thronged the shrine grounds despite the threat of bad weather caused by Typhoon Lan. Among the uniformed veterans – whose numbers dwindle every year – were families of the war dead and members of nationalist groups.

Hiromichi Moteki, acting secretary general of the nationalist Society for the Dissemination of Historical Fact in Tokyo, said Kishida should have paid his respects in person, a move which is politically controversial as the shrine is considered the final resting place of 14 Class-A war criminals, including wartime leader General Hideki Tojo

“I did not expect Kishida to come, simply because he does not like to be faced with criticism from the media or countries like China and South Korea,” he said.

“As a leader, he is not very strong – certainly nowhere near as strong as Shinzo Abe – and is instead merely a follower of the Yoshida Doctrine,” said Moteki, referring to the policies of former prime minister Shigeru Yoshida in the years immediately after Japan’s defeat, focusing on economic recovery and relying on the United States for security.

Equally, conservatives would like to see the emperor able to attend the remembrance ceremonies for the war dead at Yasukuni, Moteki said, but he admitted that was impossible until a prime minister had displayed sufficient fortitude against the inevitable domestic and foreign criticism to appear in person.

China on Tuesday said it made “stern” representations to Japan over Kishida’s ritual offering to Yasukuni, while South Korea’s foreign ministry urged Japan to “squarely face history and demonstrate through action their humble reflection and sincere remorse for its past history”.

The memorial events at Yasukuni and other venues across Japan coincide with the release of a survey by the Mainichi newspaper that indicates nearly half of all high school students aged between 16 to 18 have never had an opportunity to discuss the war, its causes and legacy.

Of the 2,300 students taking part in the nationwide survey, more than 49 per cent said they had never talked about the war with family members or friends.

People lay flowers during a memorial ceremony marking the 78th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II at Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo

“The education ministry does not want to teach pupils about the war, so they have very little understanding of what went on and do not know how to discuss the issues,” said Moteki, whose group has been accused of promoting historical revisionism. “It is only when students get to university that they have a chance to really learn about these things.”

A commonly expressed view was that students had only been taught about the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings in August 1945, and they wanted to know more about events that had preceded the attacks and finally convinced the Japanese government to capitulate to the Allies.

Critics of Japan’s approach to history education, particularly when it comes to the early decades of the last century, claim that the education ministry has consistently glossed over many of the most appalling excesses of the Imperial Japanese Army during the war, including the Nanjing Massacre, the use of wartime sex slaves, or “comfort women”, in front-line military brothels, and the widespread use of forced labourers.

Additional reporting by Associated Press, Reuters