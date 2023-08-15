Singapore
The Elections Department centre in Singapore. Photo: AFP
This Week in AsiaPolitics

Singapore presidential election: authorities warn against foreign interference, ‘malicious’ cyber threats

  • Singapore authorities said there have been attempts by foreign actors to ‘manipulate domestic politics’ in recent years, such as in the US and French presidential polls
  • They urged the city state’s citizens and presidential candidates to be on guard against ‘malicious’ cyber activities
Singapore
Kimberly Lim
Kimberly Lim
Singapore authorities on Tuesday warned presidential candidates about the threat of foreign interference and “malicious” cyber activities, ahead of a potential election for the largely ceremonial role next month.

In a joint advisory to the candidates, the republic’s Ministry of Home Affairs, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the Elections Department said there had been attempts by foreign actors to “manipulate domestic politics through covert and deceptive means” in elections elsewhere. The authorities cited the 2020 US presidential election and the 2017 French presidential election as examples of such foreign interference.

Singapore is not immune. Singapore’s politics should be decided by Singaporeans alone. We should do all we can to safeguard the integrity of our electoral processes,” said the statement, adding that the government would be “on alert for foreign interference”.

The authorities also said candidates played a key role in “safeguarding the integrity of the election”, and advised them to monitor their social media platforms for suspicious activity and not share posts of “suspicious provenance”.

Nomination day for the election will be held on August 22. If more than one presidential candidate is nominated to run for the role, the city state’s citizens will go to the polls on September 1.

In recent weeks, four men – former minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was previously from the ruling People’s Action Party; state investor GIC’s former chief investment officer Ng Kok Song; business executive George Goh; and former chief executive of NTUC Income Tan Kin Lian – have announced they would run.

The authorities said in the statement that as “a highly digitally-connected nation”, Singapore must be on guard against “malicious” cyber activities, such as “disruption, defacement or data theft”. Such activities had adversely affected the confidence of voters in a number of overseas elections, they added.

Singapore’s former minister and presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Photo: AP

In a separate statement, Singapore’s media regulator, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), said only presidential candidates and their election agents could publish paid advertisements while others must seek approval in writing if they wished to do so.

The rule prevents foreign actors from using these advertisements as a “conduit” during the campaigning period, the IMDA added.

Political parties are not allowed to endorse candidates, although all presidents in the republic since 1993 – when the non-partisan position became an elected post – have had considerable links to the ruling establishment.

Potential presidential candidate George Goh at the Elections Department in Singapore on June 13. Photo: Reuters
The statements come a day after the topic of foreign interference was discussed during a panel session on the future of Singapore’s foreign policy, with former top diplomats saying the republic was well aware of external efforts to shape domestic public opinion.
Singapore’s top leaders over the last few years, such as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, have also warned against foreign inference activities without naming any country.
