Singapore authorities on Tuesday warned presidential candidates about the threat of foreign interference and “malicious” cyber activities, ahead of a potential election for the largely ceremonial role next month.

In a joint advisory to the candidates, the republic’s Ministry of Home Affairs, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the Elections Department said there had been attempts by foreign actors to “manipulate domestic politics through covert and deceptive means” in elections elsewhere. The authorities cited the 2020 US presidential election and the 2017 French presidential election as examples of such foreign interference.

Singapore is not immune. Singapore’s politics should be decided by Singaporeans alone. We should do all we can to safeguard the integrity of our electoral processes,” said the statement, adding that the government would be “on alert for foreign interference”.

The authorities also said candidates played a key role in “safeguarding the integrity of the election”, and advised them to monitor their social media platforms for suspicious activity and not share posts of “suspicious provenance”.

Nomination day for the election will be held on August 22. If more than one presidential candidate is nominated to run for the role, the city state’s citizens will go to the polls on September 1.