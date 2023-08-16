Modi didn’t reveal any major sweeteners for voters, though he did say his government would launch a programme to train women to operate and repair drones for agricultural purposes.

“In 2014, people decided to take the country forward in its progress, and brought a stable and strong government,” Modi said, recounting achievements such as introducing a national digital framework, shoring up manufacturing and mass Covid-19 vaccinations.

“We can’t miss this opportunity. India’s rise and development is resulting in renewed global confidence in the country,” he said on Tuesday from New Delhi’s historic Red Fort.

Instead, the main thrust of his speech was to tap into his personal popularity and appeal to citizens as family. But his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have to rely on more than feel-good sentiment as it seeks a third term, analysts say.

Last month, the leaders of 26 regional political parties came together to form the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and challenge Modi’s BJP in the national polls, set for April, that could prove to be his sternest test yet.

They plan to stitch together a seat-sharing pact later this month in Mumbai to minimise cross-voting for opposition candidates – an issue that has undermined their chances against the BJP in the past.

During last week’s no-confidence vote, Modi derided the opposition alliance and highlighted its contrasting ideologies..

But regardless of Modi’s criticism, analysts say that the opposition alliance could pose a significant threat to the BJP its component parties are able to agree on a seat-sharing arrangement for a majority of the 543-seat parliament’s lower house.

Opposition ‘alive and kicking’

“There was no pre-poll alliance against Modi in the last two general elections. It is going to be a bit of a challenge,” said Rashid Kidwai, a political analyst and visiting fellow visiting fellow with the Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation think tank.

Even leftist and socialist political parties, known for their staunch followers, had joined the alliance, he said.

“The opposition is alive and kicking. The only concern is it’s slightly behind schedule because we are already in August, and they need to set up a coordination panel to sort out constituencies,” Kidwai said.

Modi interacts with young Indians at the country’s 77th Independence Day celebrations in Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Modi referred to the deadly unrest in Manipur state , where ethnic clashes have raged, in the opening lines of his speech on Tuesday – four days after his refusal to broach the subject in the first 90 minutes of a two-hour speech he gave to parliament prompted the opposition to stage a walkout ahead of the no-confidence vote.

Peace would soon be restored to the northeastern state, Modi reassured his listeners. But Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, an author and political commentator, said the prime minister’s words against policies of appeasement may have served to stoke concern among members of ethnic minority groups.

“Everybody knows that it’s essentially a synonym for not looking at Muslims in a very kind manner,” Mukhopadhyay said.

Tactical errors were probably made by the opposition with their walkout, Mukhopadhyay said, as it meant they were not present to debate the Manipur issue when Modi mentioned it later in his speech.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of India’s main opposition Congress party, later slammed Modi for not squarely addressing the Manipur issue in parliament, even though he had brought it up after the opposition walkout.

Modi’s charm offensive

Modi was wise to focus on his government’s achievements and India’s development rather than attacking the opposition as he did during the no-confidence vote, analysts said.

“I think he has achieved a level of confidence where he knows that people know that he is working hard and people trust in him. That is why he stayed away from announcing any big programme for electioneering,” said Yashwant Deshmukh, an independent political commentator and founder of research firm C-Voter.

“After nearly 10 years in power, he is positioning himself as a statesman and family elder which taps into Indians’ family sentiment.”

An early test of how Modi’s charm offensive affects the BJP’s chances will be state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan in the coming months.

Analysts expect the BJP to struggle in some states, such as Madhya Pradesh, and say it will have to contend with unhappiness over high food prices and unemployment.

According to a monthly indicator by rating agency Crisil, the cost of a thali – a plate of staple dishes – rose 28 per cent in July from the month before – the third consecutive monthly increase.

Soaring food prices mean the central bank won’t be able to cut high interest rates that are tormenting middle-class and poor voters. India’s unemployment rate, meanwhile, has eased slightly after rising to a four-month high in April.

Deshmukh said that in surveys, people have named unemployment and inflation as among their biggest concerns, but the issues need not necessarily lead to a voter backlash for the ruling party.

“Most often people lean in favour of leaders whom they think are most capable of solving their problems,” he said.