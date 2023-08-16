A Philippine Coast Guard vessel (left) patrols near the grounded navy ship BRP Sierra Madre at Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea in April 2023. Photo: AFP
Philippines ‘not on a war footing’ with Beijing despite South China Sea tensions
- Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo says the Philippines is just trying to protect its sovereignty in its exclusive economic zone
- Manalo calls on China to show proof of the Philippines’ ‘promise’ to tow away the warship in Second Thomas Shoal
