Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has called for prudence in managing the country’s financial reserves. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong says reserves adequate for ‘most circumstances’, warns against unnecessary drawdowns
- Prime Minister Lee has called for prudent use of Singapore’s reserves as it is unlikely to reap the same scale of savings and investment returns as in the past
- He said that Singapore should continue to build its reserves to ensure that the next generation is in a more secure position
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has called for prudence in managing the country’s financial reserves. Photo: AFP