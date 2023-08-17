Indonesian President Joko Widodo, wearing traditional attire from Tanimbar Islands of Maluku province, delivers his State of the Nation Address on Wednesday. Photo: Pool via AP
Indonesia’s Jokowi touts legacy ahead of election, in swansong speech ‘justifying his presidency’
- The president urged his successor to continue his economic reforms to help Indonesia become one of the world’s biggest economies by 2045
- Widodo also appeared to take a jab at his critics for dismissing him as a kingmaker who plays a major role in selecting his own successor
