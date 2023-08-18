Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida departing for the US for meetings with the US and South Korean leaders on August 17, 2023. Photo JIJI Press/AFP
Japan’s US, South Korea defence pact won’t help Kishida’s ‘weak position’ as living costs surge
- The Camp David summit to discuss security issues is not expected to help reverse sliding public support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
- Analysts say the Japanese public is more concerned about the rising cost of living than security issues
