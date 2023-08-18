Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and two other candidates will contest in Singapore’s presidential election on September 1. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore
Singapore set for three-way presidential vote as Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Ng Kok Song, Tan Kin Lian receive eligibility certificates

  • Businessman George Goh, who has insisted he was the sole presidential hopeful independent from the ruling PAP, did not make the cut
  • Singapore’s president wields some veto powers on the appointment of key bureaucrats and the use of the city state’s deep fiscal reserves

Kimberly Lim
Updated: 12:41pm, 18 Aug, 2023

