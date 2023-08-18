Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and two other candidates will contest in Singapore’s presidential election on September 1. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore set for three-way presidential vote as Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Ng Kok Song, Tan Kin Lian receive eligibility certificates
- Businessman George Goh, who has insisted he was the sole presidential hopeful independent from the ruling PAP, did not make the cut
- Singapore’s president wields some veto powers on the appointment of key bureaucrats and the use of the city state’s deep fiscal reserves
Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and two other candidates will contest in Singapore’s presidential election on September 1. Photo: Bloomberg