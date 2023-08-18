US President Joe Biden. The US has championed the normalisation of relations between Israel and Arab nations in recent years. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden. The US has championed the normalisation of relations between Israel and Arab nations in recent years. Photo: AP
United States
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US push for Israel-Saudi Arabia ties unlikely to go far before end of Biden’s term, analysts say

  • The White House’s hopes to seal a ‘triangular’ deal quickly are ‘unrealistic’ due to complications ranging from Saudi demand for a US security pact to the Palestinian issue
  • Israeli politicians have also voiced objection to Saudi aims to develop a civilian nuclear power programme

Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 4:00pm, 18 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden. The US has championed the normalisation of relations between Israel and Arab nations in recent years. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden. The US has championed the normalisation of relations between Israel and Arab nations in recent years. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE