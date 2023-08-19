A monument for Chiune Sugihara at Sakura Park in Vilnius, Lithuania. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Japanese Schindler’ likely to have saved fewer Jews in WWII than Tokyo claimed: academics
- Chiune Sugihara, a diplomat known as the ‘Japanese Schindler’, is considered a hero in Japan for saving thousands of Jews from the Nazis
- But academics say his activities in Lithuania were exaggerated in order to win favour with Israel and Jewish interests in the US
