George Goh, the Singaporean businessman who was deemed by authorities to be ineligible to contest the September 1 presidential election, has criticised the decision as a “setback” for the country. Goh was the first to declare his intention to run to succeed the incumbent, President Halimah Yacob. Against the backdrop of the six-year presidency of Halimah, a former MP from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), and her predecessors’ strong links to the establishment, Goh had pitched himself as the sole independent candidate. Singapore set for three-way presidential contest on September 1 Goh is the chief executive officer of Harvey Norman Ossia, a large furniture and electronics firm, and was previously Singapore ’s non-resident ambassador to Morocco. The Elections Department on Friday granted certificates of eligibility to three out of six candidates who had applied to stand for election: the ex-PAP stalwart Tharman Shanmugaratnam; Tan Kin Lian, a former chief executive officer of the insurer NTUC Income; and Ng Kok Song, a former chief investment officer of the state investor GIC. Former minister Tharman qualified based on his track record as a senior public official, while Ng and Tan were deemed to have met the criteria based on their private sector records. “I am very disappointed at the decision of the Presidential Elections Committee to reject my application for a certificate of eligibility,” Goh said in a statement, referring to a five-person panel that was tasked by the government to assess if presidential hopefuls met the critieria set out in the constitution. Goh said the committee had taken a “very narrow view” of the requirements and had not explained its rationale. The Elections Department said in a statement earlier on Friday that it would not release details on why candidates were disqualified, as that would deter future candidates from stepping up for fear of being embarrassed. “This decision has deprived Singaporeans of a wider choice to select who the next,” Goh said. “It is a setback not just for me, but for Singapore.” He said in a press conference that he had a team consisting of accountants and lawyers, among others, to ensure that he could qualify. “That’s why I was very confident [that I could qualify],” said Goh. “This group of people are the top, top people in Singapore. Are you saying they are all wrong? Cannot be.” In an interview with This Week in Asia earlier this week, Goh said he decided to run in this year’s polls after parliament passed amendments to the constitution in 2016, which effectively raised the bar for potential candidates from the private sector. To qualify as a candidate, former public officials must have held top senior positions for at least three years – as a minister, chief justice, or permanent secretary, among other positions in the last two decades. Private sector candidates must have served an equivalent period as the chief executive of a company with at least S$500 million in shareholders’ equity and generated profit after tax throughout the entire period. The PAP government earlier had amended the constitution to effectively reserve the 2017 vote for Malay candidates, citing the need for the role of president to be regularly rotated among the major ethnic groups. The republic had not had a Malay candidate since the 1965-1970 tenure of its first president, Yusof Ishak. Goh in the interview noted that Singapore’s last four presidents had all been from the public sector: the president elected in 1993 was former PAP minister Ong Teng Cheong; he was succeeded by the former spymaster and diplomat S.R. Nathan; and 2011’s vote was won by Tony Tan Keng Yam, another ex-minister from the PAP. Former public officials, such as Tharman – who was for years Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s finance tsar – would have difficulty serving as an independent president, Goh said. “You have a lot of baggage to consider, your ex-colleagues to consider,” he said, adding that it would be “very hard” for a former establishment member to have an “independent mind” overnight. Goh also suggested that candidates from the public sector belonged to the “same set” of people from government, which may result in an imbalance of power if elected president. “Singaporeans have reached … a point [where they want] transparency, accountability. They want the president to also [serve as] a check and balance,” he said. “They are tired of this system. Maybe in the past, people could accept [it] because they didn’t understand the presidential role.” .