Muda, which was meant to reach young voters and steer Malaysian politics away from the ageing stalwarts lost all 19 seats it contested in last week’s state elections. Photo: Bloomberg
Can Malaysia’s Muda recover from ‘strategic mistake’ after humiliation at state polls?
- Muda lost all 19 seats it contested and also fell behind Malaysia’s ageing stalwarts in the battle of influence for TikTok
- While some said Muda had itself to blame for a ‘confusing’ campaign and decision to burn bridges with PM Anwar, one analyst says the bruising is a chance for a ‘hard reset’
