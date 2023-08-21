Singapore's presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam on China-US ties: Why the long game is vital

exclusive | US must play ‘long game’ with China, says Singapore’s Tharman Shanmugaratnam, not go for short-term gains, risk worse ties later

  • Ahead of Singapore’s presidential election, front runner Tharman Shanmugaratnam sets out how he sees his candidacy in an exclusive interview
  • Read on for part one with his thoughts on US ‘economic warfare’, China’s growing capabilities and the experience he would bring to bear if elected

Zuraidah IbrahimKimberly Lim
Zuraidah Ibrahim and Kimberly Lim

Updated: 10:14am, 21 Aug, 2023

