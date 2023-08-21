Australia will be one of three nations to own Tomahawks along with the US and Britain. The missiles have a range of 1,500km.

These purchases are on top of the A$368 billion earmarked for the Aukus nuclear-powered submarines over 30 years.

“With the acquisition of these formidable long-range strike missiles, the Albanese government is acting with pace to deliver on the recommendations of the Defence Strategic Review,” Marles said. “We are investing in the capabilities our Defence Force needs to hold our adversaries at risk further from our shores and keep Australians safe in the complex and uncertain world in which we live today.”

“The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the importance of having not just war stocks, but [also] a domestic missile manufacturing industry, and this announcement will help deliver that.”

Marles’ comments about the missiles reflected Canberra’s rationale for Aukus, which had been repeated in the past week to members of his party who had become increasingly concerned about the dangers of ceding Australia’s sovereignty to the US while fuelling an arms race.

Leading up to a key Labor Party conference last week, many Labor branches had passed motions to review or withdraw from Aukus and at the meeting, Aukus was intensely debated even though it had previously gained factional approval within the party while enjoying bipartisan support.

Party members had heckled Conroy when he said during the conference that “the arms race has already started”, telling the party caucus not to join it.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong says Australia’s actions are about ensuring “a peaceful, stable and prosperous region in which sovereignty is respected”. Photo: Bloomberg

Following the conference, foreign minister Wong on Sunday was questioned by the national broadcaster on whether Canberra had mounted an arms race with China and saw China as “making the world more dangerous”.

Repeating a commonly used rhetoric that the world was facing “most challenging strategic circumstances since the end of World War II”, Wong said Canberra’s actions were about ensuring “a peaceful, stable and prosperous region in which sovereignty is respected”.

“A key part of that is strategic balance. That includes military deterrence, but it also includes reassurance through diplomacy and engagement,” she told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

When asked if China was making the world more dangerous, Wong said Canberra had been upfront about the military build-up in the region.

“We know that there is greater strategic competition between the great powers. We know what is happening in our region. We’ve seen recently, exercises in the Taiwan Strait, we’ve seen events in the Philippines,” she said.

Wong also said Canberra was “closely” considering the United Nations’ Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) but said there were questions about its architecture, for example, its consistency with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).