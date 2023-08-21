A Tomahawk Land Attack Missile launches from a guided missile cruiser in operation in the Mediterranean Sea. File photo: US Navy via AP
A Tomahawk Land Attack Missile launches from a guided missile cruiser in operation in the Mediterranean Sea. File photo: US Navy via AP
Australia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Australia buys US$1.1 billion of US missiles amid Aukus and ‘arms race’ concerns

  • Australia’s purchase of 200 Tomahawks means it will be one of only three nations to own the missiles, which have a range of 1,500km
  • The acquisition is backed by a defence review which recommended Australia adopt a strategy that would prevent adversaries from reaching its shores

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan in Singapore

Updated: 5:30pm, 21 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Tomahawk Land Attack Missile launches from a guided missile cruiser in operation in the Mediterranean Sea. File photo: US Navy via AP
A Tomahawk Land Attack Missile launches from a guided missile cruiser in operation in the Mediterranean Sea. File photo: US Navy via AP

Australia has acquired A$1.7 billion (US$1.1 billion) of missiles from the United States, as domestic concerns about its purchase of nuclear-powered submarines under the Aukus alliance with the US and Britain continue to simmer.

Defence minister Richard Marles and defence industry minister Pat Conroy said the acquisition was backed by the nation’s latest defence review in April, which recommended Canberra adopt a strategy that would prevent an adversary from reaching Australian shores, such as building long-range missile capabilities.

It also comes after Foreign Minister Penny Wong was quizzed during a local interview on Sunday on whether Australia was in an arms race with China and viewed Beijing as a threat, although Wong did not want to be drawn into the discussion.

Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles (centre) Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy (right). Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles (centre) Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy (right). Photo: EPA-EFE

On Monday, Canberra announced it was buying from the US about 200 Tomahawk cruise missiles for A$1.3 billion and 60 Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles for A$431 million.

READ FULL ARTICLE

Australia will be one of three nations to own Tomahawks along with the US and Britain. The missiles have a range of 1,500km.

These purchases are on top of the A$368 billion earmarked for the Aukus nuclear-powered submarines over 30 years.

“With the acquisition of these formidable long-range strike missiles, the Albanese government is acting with pace to deliver on the recommendations of the Defence Strategic Review,” Marles said. “We are investing in the capabilities our Defence Force needs to hold our adversaries at risk further from our shores and keep Australians safe in the complex and uncertain world in which we live today.”

“The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the importance of having not just war stocks, but [also] a domestic missile manufacturing industry, and this announcement will help deliver that.”

Marles’ comments about the missiles reflected Canberra’s rationale for Aukus, which had been repeated in the past week to members of his party who had become increasingly concerned about the dangers of ceding Australia’s sovereignty to the US while fuelling an arms race.

Leading up to a key Labor Party conference last week, many Labor branches had passed motions to review or withdraw from Aukus and at the meeting, Aukus was intensely debated even though it had previously gained factional approval within the party while enjoying bipartisan support.

Party members had heckled Conroy when he said during the conference that “the arms race has already started”, telling the party caucus not to join it.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong says Australia’s actions are about ensuring “a peaceful, stable and prosperous region in which sovereignty is respected”. Photo: Bloomberg
Foreign Minister Penny Wong says Australia’s actions are about ensuring “a peaceful, stable and prosperous region in which sovereignty is respected”. Photo: Bloomberg

Following the conference, foreign minister Wong on Sunday was questioned by the national broadcaster on whether Canberra had mounted an arms race with China and saw China as “making the world more dangerous”.

Repeating a commonly used rhetoric that the world was facing “most challenging strategic circumstances since the end of World War II”, Wong said Canberra’s actions were about ensuring “a peaceful, stable and prosperous region in which sovereignty is respected”.

“A key part of that is strategic balance. That includes military deterrence, but it also includes reassurance through diplomacy and engagement,” she told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

When asked if China was making the world more dangerous, Wong said Canberra had been upfront about the military build-up in the region.

“We know that there is greater strategic competition between the great powers. We know what is happening in our region. We’ve seen recently, exercises in the Taiwan Strait, we’ve seen events in the Philippines,” she said.

Wong also said Canberra was “closely” considering the United Nations’ Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) but said there were questions about its architecture, for example, its consistency with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Australia joined the NPT in 1973 but has not signed or ratified the 2017 TPNW, although the Labor Party has committed previously and again over the conference last week to signing it.

Su-Lin Tan

Su-Lin Tan

Su-Lin Tan joined the Post in 2020 after the Australian Financial Review where she covered housing and commercial property, Asian business and street talk and investigations. She is a qualified accountant and worked in investment banking and funds management both in London and Sydney before becoming a journalist.

Read more

Australia’s Aukus deal safe for now, but split within Labor reveals ‘grave problems ahead’

Australia’s Aukus deal safe for now, but split in Labor reveals ‘problems ahead’

Read more

Why Australia’s deep Aukus submarine division is pushing Albanese’s Labor into hot water

Will deepening divide in Australia’s Labor torpedo Aukus nuclear submarines?

Read more

US says no plan to expand Quad despite interest from South Korea

US says no plan to expand Quad despite interest from South Korea

Read more

Aukus: US eyes Australia as test site for missiles to counter China

US eyes Australia as test site for missiles under Aukus to counter China

Read more

As US-Australia ties deepen, are calls to free Julian Assange just ‘mandatory rhetoric’?

‘Mandatory rhetoric’: Australia’s calls to free Assange fall on deaf US ears

Read more
Australia’s Aukus deal safe for now, but split within Labor reveals ‘grave problems ahead’
Australia’s Aukus deal safe for now, but split in Labor reveals ‘problems ahead’
Read more
Why Australia’s deep Aukus submarine division is pushing Albanese’s Labor into hot water
Will deepening divide in Australia’s Labor torpedo Aukus nuclear submarines?
Read more
US says no plan to expand Quad despite interest from South Korea
US says no plan to expand Quad despite interest from South Korea
Read more
Aukus: US eyes Australia as test site for missiles to counter China
US eyes Australia as test site for missiles under Aukus to counter China
Read more
As US-Australia ties deepen, are calls to free Julian Assange just ‘mandatory rhetoric’?
‘Mandatory rhetoric’: Australia’s calls to free Assange fall on deaf US ears