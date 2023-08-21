Exiled former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in 2019. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s Thaksin Shinawatra poised to return as Pheu Thai seals pact with ex-political foes
- A possible ‘super-deal’ with former political foes may allow Thaksin to be held in special detention and swiftly seek a royal pardon from the Thai king
- Thaksin’s return comes as members of his Pheu Thai party pledge to resign over its pact with conservative rivals
Exiled former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in 2019. Photo: AFP