A view of Singapore’s central business district and Merlion statue from Marina Bay. A 10-day campaign period ahead of next week’s presidential election got under way in the city state on Tuesday with the acceptance of three men’s candidacies. Photo: AP
Singapore kick-starts presidential campaigning amid Tan Kin Lian ‘pretty girls’ controversy
- Election officials on Tuesday formally approved the candidacies of Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian to run for Singapore president
- But the typically sedate nomination-day proceedings became clouded by controversy amid an outcry over Tan’s past social media posts regarding women
