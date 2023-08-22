06:05
Singapore's presidential hopeful Tharman on how he sees the role of an independent president
Singapore’s president is not an alternative power centre and his job is not to ‘outshine the prime minister’, says Tharman Shanmugaratnam
- Tharman says the president must exercise his own judgment but it is ‘opportunistic’ to criticise presidential hopefuls for their past party ties, citing the late Ong Teng Cheong, who was ‘an independent president’
- The 66-year-old candidate says deputy prime minister Lawrence Wong is a ‘leader made for the times’, and that he knows the job of the president is not to be a ‘stand-out’
