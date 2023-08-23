US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly pushed back against criticism of the decision in a Tuesday briefing with reporters, saying there was a “constant tug and pull” for the president to attend various diplomatic events.

Sullivan pointed out that Biden, who took office in 2020, attended a similar Asean meeting – the East Asia Summit – virtually in 2021, and in person last year. Biden had also “sent his vice-president to Southeast Asia twice, and this will be her third trip there, making a substantial investment in Asean as an institution and in Asean centrality”, Sullivan was quoted as saying by VOANews.

But ahead of this week’s confirmation that Biden would miss the talks, there had already been indications from within the region that such a move would be seen as a snub.

Asean leaders typically meet twice a year, but the second meeting – being held earlier than usual this year – includes the East Asia Summit, where national leaders of the bloc’s main trading partners also participate.

US President Joe Biden and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman attend the US-Asean special summit in Washington DC on May 13, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg

Having world leaders attend these meetings is seen as a cornerstone of the region’s concept of Asean centrality – whereby diplomacy concerning the region revolves around meetings and agendas set by the bloc, and not by external parties.

Reuters, which first reported Biden’s plan to skip the Asean meetings, said in an August 10 report that several regional diplomats deemed his non-attendance a “significant disappointment” given the administration’s public emphasis on ties with the region.

The decision is also being viewed alongside Biden’s other recent missed appointments in the region: he skipped visits to Papua New Guinea and Australia at the eleventh hour to deal with a domestic debt-limit crisis.

Observers said it was inevitable that Indonesia – this year’s Asean chair and the host of the September talks – would be disappointed by Biden’s decision.

“I think Jakarta sees the gap between American rhetoric about Asean centrality and the importance of Asean, and the reality [of the situation], which is that engagement with the Asean heads of state is not a priority of the Biden administration,” said Jefferson Ng, an associate research fellow at the Singapore-based S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

There have also been comparisons with the administration of Donald Trump , who during his 2017-2021 stint in power gained a reputation for a haphazard Asia policy. He skipped three consecutive East Asia Summits from 2018 to 2020.

Sullivan on Tuesday also took aim at comparisons to Trump, saying he “would put our record of achievement and engagement in the Indo-Pacific up against any American president [and] any other country in the world”.

He cited the number of meetings Biden has hosted or attended with Asian leaders, including the trilateral summit with South Korea and Japan at Camp David last weekend.

Observers said the Biden administration was likely to face the same line of questioning if he continued to deprioritise Asean meetings.

The [Biden] administration has done enough at this point to rebuild some amount of trust and goodwill among Southeast Asian partners, but it does seem like it’s two steps forward and one step back Hunter Marston, Australian National University

“I think the [Biden] administration has done enough at this point to rebuild some amount of trust and goodwill among Southeast Asian partners, but it does seem like it’s two steps forward and one step back,” said Hunter Marston, a Southeast Asia researcher at Australian National University (ANU).

While Biden attended Asean meetings in Cambodia last November, some policy analysts say that his administration’s interest in Asean might be limited.

According to Ng, it is likely that the US recognises that Asean, with its own internal dysfunctions, is mainly an organisation for economic cooperation and has little role to play as a geopolitical grouping.

“As American interests in this region are predominantly focused on counterbalancing China’s growing military power, it is not surprising that Asean has little role to play in Washington’s strategic calculus,” said Ng.

“Biden may be more polite than Trump, but the hard-nosed reality is that the US is not interested in what Asean is offering,” he added.

Biden’s choice to prioritise the G20 summit held in India over the Asean meets might be a strategic one, said Dedi Dinarto, lead Indonesia analyst at strategic advisory firm Global Counsel.

“[Washington and its allies] wield the ability to influence the outcomes of the G20 summit held in India this year,” he said, noting that this was particularly important in the face of India’s increasing reliance on Russian oil and its membership of Brics – a bloc of emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – which held a meeting this week in Johannesburg.

A man rides his cart past a wall mural with India’s G20 summit logo in New Delhi. US President Joe Biden will skip the Asean summit to travel to India for a summit of the G20 nations from September 7 to 10. Photo: AFP

“[Brics] is viewed as an alternative to the US-dominated global system. So, attending the G20 summit will be more strategic for the US,” Dinarto said.

But he noted that it would be “unfair to claim Asean is of little importance to the US”.

“Washington continues to engage with Asean as an external dialogue partner, a sentiment underscored by Kamala Harris’ participation,” Dinarto said.

ANU’s Marston said the potential visit to Vietnam by Biden could be a symbolic gesture that could “offset some of the reputational damage associated with skipping the Asean summits”.

“Asean is fairly used to US disinterest or at least some of the inconsistencies of leaders attending Asean summits,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that this will be an irreversible loss for US influence in the region.”

Additional reporting by Reuters