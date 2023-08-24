Indonesians wear face masks due the high level of pollution in Jakarta on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Indonesians wear face masks due the high level of pollution in Jakarta on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Jakarta’s ‘very bad’ air pollution to persist due to government foot-dragging, green groups say

  • Jakarta was recently rated as having the worst air quality in the world, but environmental activists say significant changes to clean up are not forthcoming
  • They cite ineffective rules, unreliable emission data, and politicians’ corporate interests as the key obstacles to improving the city’s air quality

Joseph Rachman
Updated: 9:30am, 24 Aug, 2023

