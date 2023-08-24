People wave Indian flags as a rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lifts off from India on July 14. India joined the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to successfully land on the moon. Photo: AFP
Modi set to hail India’s growing clout at G20 after successful lunar mission
- India, the host of next month’s G20 summit, joins the US, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve a successful moon landing
- India is looking to open the space sector to foreign investment as it eyes a five-fold increase in its share of the global launch market in the next decade
