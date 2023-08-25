Activists take part in a protest against Japan releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, in Busan, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Activists take part in a protest against Japan releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, in Busan, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

In South Korea, Japan’s Fukushima water release inflames political tensions, public anger

  • South Korean PM Han Duck-soo says there is no need to be too concerned despite the opposition slamming the water release as an ‘act of terror’
  • Outrage continues to mount in South Korea, with students arrested for staging protests and fishermen calling for measures to boost seafood consumption

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 11:30am, 25 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Activists take part in a protest against Japan releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, in Busan, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Activists take part in a protest against Japan releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, in Busan, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE