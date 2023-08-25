Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at the 2023 Brics summit in Johannesburg on Thursday. Photo: AP
New Brics members Saudi Arabia, UAE taking ‘a step away’ from US, seeking global roles
- With their accession to the Brics group, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will be able to act more independently of the US, according to analysts
- The move is part of the two Middle Eastern states’ efforts to diversify their partnerships and take on more global leadership roles
