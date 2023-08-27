France’s President Emmanuel Macron chats with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe during an overnight stopover in Colombo last month.Photo: President Media/Handout via Reuters
France offers ‘third way’ as Sri Lanka balances China, India ties. But is it ‘late to the party’?
- President Macron’s recent visit to Sri Lanka shows France wants to deepen its influence in the Indo-Pacific amid big-power interest in the region
- Sri Lanka wants to avoid being ‘caught’ in a tussle between the likes of China and India, analysts say, as it deals with its huge economic crises
