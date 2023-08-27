Singapore opposition politician Tan Cheng Bock has endorsed Tan Kin Lian in next week’s presidential poll. Photo: AFP
Singapore presidential election: opposition politician Tan Cheng Bock endorses Tan Kin Lian
- Tan Cheng Bock, a critic of the ruling PAP, endorsed outsider Tan Kin Lian, said another pro-establishment head of state would be against national interest
- Tan Cheng Bock said it was vital the president be independent of the ruling establishment given the position’s role as gatekeeper of the country’s vast reserves
