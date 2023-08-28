In a statement on Sunday, Tharman said the focus of the polls should be on “each candidate’s individual character, breadth of experience and ability” to contribute to the country, and urged his presidential rivals to resist “politicising” the contest.

That immediately triggered strong criticism from the other two candidates, former PAP minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Ng Kok Song, a former senior executive with the state investor GIC.

Tan, a former CEO of one of Singapore’s biggest insurers, on Sunday appeared alongside opposition politicians Tan Cheng Bock and Tan Jee Say, who said they supported the 75-year-old’s bid to be a president “truly independent” of the long-ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

The Singapore presidency is an apolitical position, and political parties are barred from endorsing candidates.

Ng was far more scathing. Speaking to the media on the campaign trail on Monday, he said opposition leaders were “ganging up” to support Tan.

Sunday’s endorsements by Tan Cheng Bock and Tan Jee Say, of the Progress Singapore Party and the Singapore Democratic Party respectively, effectively “converted this presidential election into a general election”, Ng said.

Ng said their involvement was a “great act of disservice” to the republic, adding that there was a “danger that he’s going to be manipulated by those leaders of the opposition parties”.

For their part, Tan Cheng Bock and Tan Jee Say – as well as Tan Kin Lian – all stressed on Sunday that the endorsements were done in the respective individuals’ personal capacity.

The three men were all candidates in the 2011 presidential election that was won by a razor-thin margin by former PAP minister Tony Tan Keng Yam, and among themselves garnered 65 per cent of votes cast in that contest.

The opposition politicians said they backed Tan Kin Lian as they hoped for a president outside the influence of the ruling establishment.

All Singapore presidents since the republic gained independence in 1965 have had close links to the ruling party.

Singapore presidential candidate Ng Kok Song has said the opposition politicians’ involvement is a “great act of disservice” to the republic. Photo: Xinhua

‘Clutching at straws’

Political analysts suggested that the endorsements were unlikely to improve Tan Kin Lian’s already weak chances of winning.

Pre-election polls are banned, but the consensus view among local observers is that Tharman is the favourite to win the election on account of his consistent popularity during a 22-year tenure in the ruling PAP.

Tan Kin Lian has sought to paint himself as Tharman’s main rival, but that campaign has largely fizzled as people took issue with his peculiar social media repertoire – which in the past has included posting pictures of “pretty women” he encountered in the public.

“I think he is really clutching at straws,” said Bilveer Singh, a National University of Singapore (NUS) political science professor, referring to Tan’s campaign thus far.

The opposition figures supporting Tan Kin Lian were hoping to “hurt the PAP” at a time when the ruling party was recovering from a recent spate of internal scandals that had hurt its reputation, Singh suggested.

Chong Ja Ian, also an NUS political science professor, similarly said Tan Cheng Bock was likely seeking to “bolster the votes [from] people who may wish to demonstrate actual distance from the PAP and Singapore’s establishment elite”, but added that he believed the endorsement would not make much difference.

Tan Cheng Bock’s endorsement was unlikely to win Tan Kin Lian any new voters as the latter’s supporters “would have already opted to vote for him”, said Terence Lee, a politics and communications professor at Sheridan Institute of Higher Learning.

Former minister George Yeo said every presidential contest in Singapore would become a referendum on the government because it is an opportunity for voters “to express their feelings”. Photo: SCMP

Other observers have said it is inevitable the presidential race would morph into a proxy test of support for the long-ruling PAP.

In a recent This Week in Asia interview, former PAP heavyweight George Yeo said “even though it is supposed to be apolitical”, every presidential contest in Singapore would become a referendum on the government because it is an opportunity for voters “to express their feelings”.

Yeo, a former foreign minister, said “all the ministers from the prime ministers downwards are very careful not to endorse anybody”.

The PAP in the past has been more overt in endorsing a preferred candidate, but that has not been the case more recently.

Like the PAP, the main opposition Workers’ Party has refrained from making public comments on the presidential election.

It has advocated for the president to be a fully ceremonial position appointed by parliament, with the role’s current custodial powers over the use of financial reserves and public sector appointment transferred to a separate and fully elected senate.

Friday’s poll is only the third time the republic is holding a vote for the presidency, even though the role became a fully elected one in 1991. Two of the city state’s last four presidents won walkover elections.

Additional reporting by Maria Siow