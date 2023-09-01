Opinion polls were banned during the nine-day campaign period, but analysts believe the PAP’s large base among the 2.7 million eligible voters will get behind Tharman – one of the party’s most popular leaders in recent decades.

Friday’s vote is the first presidential poll since 2011. The incumbent, President Halimah Yacob , came to power in a walkover contest in 2017.

A total of 1,264 polling stations opened at 8am in the compact island nation, which marked an additional public holiday on Friday for the election.

There are 10 overseas polling stations, including one in Hong Kong. Singapore’s consulate-general in Hong Kong said voting will proceed in the city despite the hoisting of the No 8 storm warning.

Turnout at Singapore’s elections is consistently over 90 per cent, in part due to rules that expunge non-voters from electoral rolls for future elections.

Counting of votes within the republic will begin immediately after polling stations close at 8pm. While counting is in progress, the Elections Department will release sample counts that will give an indication of the results.

If the difference in the number of votes for the top candidates is 2 per cent or less, a recount will be held.

A recount was held in 2011’s four-way election, when the eventual winner, former PAP minister Tony Tan Keng Yam, secured victory by a razor-thin 0.35 per cent of votes.

‘No assumption of victory’

Tharman, 66, has said he makes no assumptions of victory. “Never let over-optimistic assumptions get to your head,” the former minister said in a question and answer session with the national newspaper, The Straits Times.

Pitted against one of the juggernauts of contemporary Singapore politics, Ng and Tan have each sought to emphasise that the president needs to be a party outsider to effectively serve his main roles: as a custodian wielding the “second key” of the country’s fiscal reserves, and as the person with power to veto appointments of various senior positions such as the chief justice, the attorney general and the police commissioner.

Tan, who contested 2011’s vote and won 4.91 per cent of votes, in particular, has cast himself as the “truly independent” candidate.

Tan Kin Lian has cast himself as the “truly independent” candidate in Singapore’s presidential race. Photo: EPA-EFE

In recent days, senior politicians of minor political parties have lined up to endorse him in their personal capacity.

Ng, 75, meanwhile emphasised his non-partisan track record during a career that spanned roles in GIC, the central bank and the finance ministry – and has pushed back against suggestions that these positions made him loyal to the PAP establishment.

Tharman, for his part, has aggressively challenged suggestions that his record in the PAP was a liability.

In an interview with This Week in Asia, he said it was “simplistic” and “opportunistic” to criticise presidential hopefuls for their past party affiliations. “Do not assume that the minister in a previous cabinet is going to be less independent than a senior public official, or anyone else,” he said.

Proxy vote?

Friday’s vote is being held as the PAP recovers from one of its most torrid periods of recent times, following a spate of internal scandals: the arrest of a minister in a corruption investigation , the loss of the house speaker and a backbencher following revelations of an extramarital affair , and the controversial rental of state-owned colonial mansions to two ministers.

Political analysts told This Week in Asia in August that some voters might choose to use Friday’s vote to signal their dissatisfaction with the party – even though the contest does not involve party politics.

Terence Lee, a politics and communications professor at the Sheridan Institute of Higher Learning in Australia, said he believed many Singaporeans were not “fully assuaged or satisfied” by Prime Minister Lee’s comments in parliament on ensuring high standards of probity in the party following the scandals.

The PAP has not endorsed Tharman, even though its leadership is widely seen as preferring the former senior minister.

The Workers’ Party, the country’s second-biggest political force with nine out of 93 MPs, this week repeated its opposition to the elected presidency system.

Like the PAP, it has not endorsed any candidate.

It has advocated for the president to be a fully ceremonial position appointed by parliament, with the role’s current custodial powers over the use of financial reserves and public-sector appointment transferred to a separate and fully elected senate.

Friday’s poll is only the third time the republic is holding a vote for the presidency, even though the role became a fully elected one in 1991.

Apart from Halimah, S.R. Nathan, who served as the republic’s sixth president from 1999 to 2011, attained and then retained the position through consecutive walkover elections.