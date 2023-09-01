This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

Singaporeans voted on Friday to decide a three-way presidential election that some observers said could prove to be a bellwether on support for the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) following its rare spate of internal scandals.

Former minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam , 66, was favoured to win the race for the non-partisan presidency.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife Jane Ittogi leave after casting their ballots on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Ng Kok Song , 75, a former chief investment officer in the state investor GIC, was seen as the next most palatable to the republic’s middle-ground voters.

Tan Kin Lian , also 75, and a former chief executive of the state-linked insurer NTUC, gained endorsements from a handful of opposition politicians , and was described as the preferred choice of voters hoping to use the contest to show their disaffection with the PAP.

Ng Kok Song and fiancée Sybil Lau arrive at a polling station to cast his vote. Photo: AFP

Vote counting begins

The Elections Department said vote counting would begin after the end of the polling period. As was the case in 2020’s legislative election, mechanical counting machines – similar to those used to count and handle banknotes – will be used to raise the efficiency of the counting process.