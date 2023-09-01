South China Morning Post
Singapore
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Voters cast their ballots at a polling centre on Friday afternoon. Photo: Reuters
This Week in AsiaPolitics

Singapore presidential poll: counting begins in vote viewed as test of PAP support

  • Between 10pm and 11pm, the Elections Department is expected to release a sample count that could offer an early indication of the poll outcome
  • Tharman Shanmugaratnam, one of the ruling PAP’s most popular leaders in recent times, has been described as the clear front runner in the three-way race
Singapore
Bhavan Jaipragas
Kimberly Lim
Bhavan JaipragasandKimberly Lim
Why you can trust SCMP
This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing.

Singaporeans voted on Friday to decide a three-way presidential election that some observers said could prove to be a bellwether on support for the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) following its rare spate of internal scandals.

Former minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, was favoured to win the race for the non-partisan presidency.
Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife Jane Ittogi leave after casting their ballots on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Ng Kok Song, 75, a former chief investment officer in the state investor GIC, was seen as the next most palatable to the republic’s middle-ground voters.
Tan Kin Lian, also 75, and a former chief executive of the state-linked insurer NTUC, gained endorsements from a handful of opposition politicians, and was described as the preferred choice of voters hoping to use the contest to show their disaffection with the PAP.
Ng Kok Song and fiancée Sybil Lau arrive at a polling station to cast his vote. Photo: AFP

Vote counting begins

The Elections Department said vote counting would begin after the end of the polling period. As was the case in 2020’s legislative election, mechanical counting machines – similar to those used to count and handle banknotes – will be used to raise the efficiency of the counting process.

The department said more than 2.3 million people, or 85 per cent of eligible voters, had cast their votes by 5pm.

More than 8 in 10 eligible voters had cast their ballots by 5pm, the Elections Department said. Photo: AFP
Polling stations were open from 8am to 8pm. Voters also cast their ballots in 10 overseas polling stations, including Hong Kong, where voting went ahead despite the hoisting of the No 8 and No 9 storm signal.
Advertisement

The department is expected to release a sample count between 10pm and 11pm, that could offer an early indication of the election outcome.

A sample of 100 votes is taken from each of the 1,364 polling stations for the early count, and the department has cautioned that the final result could be different.

Advertisement
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement