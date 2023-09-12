On the issue of the South China Sea, Duterte had requested Xi to “look kindly to the Philippines”.

Senators later called on the Marcos administration to appoint Duterte as special envoy to Beijing, pointing to his “good standing” with the Chinese leadership.

Salvador Panelo, Duterte’s former spokesman, said the politician was not interested in taking up the post.

“First of all, there is no need for that. He is a former president. He is enjoying his retirement. Let us leave him alone,” Panelo said.

Philippine former president Rodrigo Duterte meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on July 17. Senators in Manila have called for Duterte to be a special envoy to Beijing. Photo: AP

But that did not stop Arroyo from persuading Duterte to re-enter frontline politics when they met in Manila over the weekend.

“A simple gathering and happy meeting happened with the leaders who served the people in different positions during the previous administrations. They reminisced about the times when they worked together in the government,” said senator and Duterte’s long-time aide Bong Go.

Go added Arroyo, also the deputy house speaker, encouraged Duterte to become active in politics again. He declined to disclose what Duterte’s response was, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

Arroyo had strongly backed Marcos Jnr and vice-presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio during the 2022 election.

Philippine social media users also appear to be warming up to the idea of Duterte’s political resurrection.

“It’s good to have the iron hand back. I hope you can solve the suffering of people,” wrote a Facebook user.

Said another: “Come back now, I hope your unity is a big force. We believe in you.”

Others urged the ageing “crimebuster” to look after his health and let his daughter Sara contest in the next presidential poll.

Duterte’s presidency was also marked by his brutal drug war in which at least 6,221 people were killed in anti-narcotics operations from July 2016 to November 2021, according to government data.

Human rights groups warned the actual death toll could be more than triple the official count, which does not include killings of drug suspects blamed on alleged vigilantes.

In January, the International Criminal Court granted its prosecutor’s request to reopen an investigation into the killings, after suspending the probe in 2021 at the request of Manila which said it was carrying out its own inquiry.