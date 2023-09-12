Malaysian detained in Norway on suspicion of spying on Oslo government

A man believed to be from Malaysia is being held in Norway on suspicion of spying, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, in a case described by Norwegian police as “serious and complicated” and involving an attempt to eavesdrop on the prime minister’s office in Oslo.

The Malaysian embassy in Stockholm, which also handles consular matters for Norway, is in “close communications” with authorities over the arrest, the ministry confirmed.

The man is “believed to be Malaysian”, the ministry said, adding it would lend consular support to the man.

Norwegian authorities did not initially disclose the identity or nationality of the man, who was arrested on Friday and ordered by an Oslo court to be held in pre-trial custody for four weeks on suspicion of spying, according to a report by Associated Press.