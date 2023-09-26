But Surachate said the search permits were obtained by “deceiving” the court and blamed internal politics roiling the police force for the episode.

Trairong also said arrest warrants were issued for 23 suspects, including eight police officers who allegedly managed the betting site.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered an investigation into a raid carried out by cybercrime officers at the house of the deputy national police chief, who accused his colleagues of playing politics as he emerged as a potential contender to lead the force.

“There was something irregular. They deceived the court. The court did not know these houses belong to me. They only provided addresses when they sought the warrants, so the court did not know,” he said.

Known by his nickname “Big Joke”, Surachate was a rising star in the Police Immigration Bureau after his appointment there in 2018. He was removed from his post and disappeared temporarily from public view in 2019.

He returned to the national police agency in 2021 after Prayuth Chan-ocha, who as an army commander came to power after staging a 2014 coup, appointed him as an advisor to the police chief.

04:22 Indebted Thai farmers eye golden opportunity as price of rice rises globally Indebted Thai farmers eye golden opportunity as price of rice rises globally

Surachate resumed climbing the ranks to become a deputy police commissioner and led several high-profile cases, including the arrest of prominent Thai businessman Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant. He is seen as a possible candidate to replace national police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas, who retires at the end of this month.

Chaiyanat was accused of running a nightlife and drugs empire for mainly Chinese customers. He has had more than US$300 million worth of assets seized by Thai authorities.

Chaiyanat was indicted in January on multiple charges, including drug trafficking and money laundering.

I must tolerate hurt feelings Surachate Hakparn, Thailand’s No 2 police officer

Surachate said he knew “who gave the order” and the raids would not deter him from completing investigations currently assigned to him, The Nation news website reported.

“I must tolerate hurt feelings and should not be shaken by difficulties,” he said.

Surachate added the search found nothing illegal at his home and he would take legal action against the officers.

Prime Minister Srettha said a panel comprising external members would be constituted to address the “serious problem”, ensure fairness and restore the public’s trust.

“A committee would likely be formed with external individuals involved because I see this as a significant problem,” he said, adding the decision was part of his administration’s policy aimed at curtailing the sway of influential figures over the police department.

Thai police officers at the village in Bangkok where Deputy National Police Chief Surachate Hakparn lives. Photo: EPA-EFE

Gambling is illegal in Thailand except for the national lottery and horse races. Those found violating the Gambling Act could face two years in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht (US$550), or both.

Last year, a parliamentary panel recommended the government issue a decree allowing “entertainment complexes” that include legal casinos to be built in key cities across the country to revive the kingdom’s tourism-reliant economy.

The blueprint, if adopted, could help Thailand generate billions of dollars from foreign investors, travellers and Thai gamblers – who would otherwise spend gaming money in neighbouring countries, according to the committee.

The proposal, which stipulates a minimum 30 per cent tax on casino operators’ revenue, said Thais who are at least 20 and have a minimum 500,000 baht (US$13,758) in bank accounts would be allowed to gamble.

Additional reporting by Associated Press