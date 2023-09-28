Grace Natalie, PSI’s first leader from 2014 to 2021, told This Week in Asia that the party had consulted President Widodo on the appointment.

Kaesang first came to public attention when he became an online influencer and a YouTuber, and later started several small businesses. After he indicated his interest in running for the office of Depok mayor, he was approached by PSI and joined the party last Saturday.

Kaesang Pangarep, 28, was a member of the small Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) for only two days when he was appointed its chairman on Monday. The Singapore-educated political novice told reporters that he chose to join the party founded in 2014 to carve out his legacy, but he admitted he had earlier discussed the matter with his father.

“We have periodic meetings with Pak Jokowi. And as a young political party, we also seek his guidance as the country’s leader and someone who is very experienced in politics,” Natalie said, referring to Widodo’s nickname.

“We did casually mention what Pak Jokowi’s opinion would be if Kaesang were to join PSI. Pak Jokowi … said it was up to Kaesang. I have the impression he highly respects his children’s freedom to choose their path in life,” she added.

While Natalie said PSI had yet to make any decision on who it would support for the presidency, analysts said the party was leaning towards current Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto after he visited its headquarters in August. PSI had earlier supported the candidacy of PDI-P’s Ganjar Pranowo , who was the former governor of Central Java.

Ganjar Pranowo, former governor of Central Java, is contesting in the 2024 Indonesian presidential election. Photo: Shutterstock

A key member of PSI’s pro-Ganjar faction, Mohamad Guntur Romli, left the party to join PDI-P when PSI apparently switched its backing to Prabowo. Guntur jumped ship to PDI-P ostensibly because of its strong support for Ganjar, according to analysts.

The timing of the decision coincided with the president’s own shift. Widodo had on several occasions hinted that a “white-haired” presidential candidate – a reference to Ganjar – had his backing, but in recent months appeared to have changed his mind as Prabowo pledges to respect Widodo’s legacy by continuing his policies

Kaesang’s political ascension within PSI signals his father’s support for the bid by Prabowo for the presidency, according to Fedullah Ahmad, a political analyst at the Indonesian consultancy KRA Group.

“This is one of the clearest signs from Jokowi to voice via PSI’s support for Prabowo. But it’s not 100 per cent clear. We have to wait to see what PSI will do,” he said.

The developments involving Kaesang could also be a hint of differences between Widodo and his PDI-P given his supposed preference for Prabowo over Ganjar, the party’s pick, said Fedullah.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (right) with Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto in Papua province on March 21. Photo: Shutterstock

PDI-P’s rules ban cadres from having family members who are affiliated with other political parties. The governor of Maluku, Murad Ismail, was recently dismissed from PDI-P after his wife joined the rival National Mandate Party.

However, PDI-P appears unwilling to face down the president and has sought to downplay the issues. When asked about Kaesang, Guntur Romli, declined to comment saying, “PDI-P will only comment on PDI-P affairs, while PSI & Kaesang are not PDI-P issues”.

Puan Maharani, a PDI-P member and the daughter of party chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri, congratulated Kaesang on his new position and rejected talk that it was a political manoeuvre by Widodo’s family.

Kevin O’Rourke, chief of Reformasi Information Services, an Indonesia-based political risk consultancy, said PDI-P has no choice but to overlook its rules over Kaesang’s appointment.

“There’s no way PDI-P can oust Jokowi from PDI-P, that would be ruinous for PDI-P’s vote share in the election,” he said.

Apart from Prabowo and Ganjar, Anies Baswedan , the former governor of Jakarta, is also contesting in the presidential election to be held on February 14 next year.

Widodo is planting seeds for the future for his clan. Kevin O’Rourke, a political analyst

Speculations that Widodo was forging a political clan were already fuelled by the previous electoral victories of two other members of his family.

Kaesang’s 35-year-old brother, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was elected unopposed in 2021 as mayor of Solo, the city where their father started his political career. Widodo’s son-in-law Bobby Nasution , who is married to the president’s 32-year-old daughter Kahiyang Ayu, was elected mayor of Medan in the same year.

“Widodo is planting seeds for the future for his clan. He’s got two sons and a son-in-law [in politics], and the PSI has a toehold,” O’Rourke said. “Although PSI is not in parliament, it has strategic shares in provincial assemblies like Jakarta and a few other places. It’s a suitable building block for a young figure like Kaesang.”

However, Natalie dismissed any idea of Widodo’s plan to build a political dynasty, arguing that in a democracy, a person’s political pedigree was not a guarantee of electoral success. “A lot of incumbents, political blue bloods, when they joined the political competition, they lost the candidacy. You need to convince the people.”

The question now is whether Kaesang can carve his own path to appeal to voters, analysts said.

At the event announcing his new party position, Kaesang wore a casual checked shirt – his father’s signature style when he ran to become governor of Jakarta more than a decade ago.

Kaesang’s sartorial choice was symbolic of Widodo’s trajectory from an outsider to yet another head of a powerful family in Indonesian politics. O’Rourke said, “To Kaesang’s credit he’s going via the right route by planning to run first in a local race. It’s sensible and practical.”